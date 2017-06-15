Senate Blocks Trump's Ability to Lift Anti-Russia Sanctions to Be on 'Safe Side'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the US Senate approved, by an overwhelming majority, a measure that would expand sanctions on Russia and limit the US president’s ability to lift said sanctions.
"Given the fact that some groups in the United States fear that Donald Trump in a moment of constructive [thinking] may revoke or limit previously adopted anti-Russian sanctions, they made preparations to be on the safe side, through which the mechanism of sanctions reviewing is subject to mandatory approval of the Congress," Slutsky told reporters.
According to Slutsky, these actions show the high degree of anti-Russian "hysteria" still present in the United States.
"Russia is still associated with Trump, with the mechanics of his election. All of this seriously damages Trump himself, and prompts him to distance himself from these [things] connected with Russia," Slutsky stressed.
Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of meddling in the US election.
The new sanctions on Russia OKd by GOP-controlled Senate includes a slap at President — who cannot ease sanctions first imposed by Obama— West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) 14 июня 2017 г.
