11:21 GMT +315 June 2017
    US Senate building

    Senate Blocks Trump's Ability to Lift Anti-Russia Sanctions to Be on 'Safe Side'

    Photo: Kmccoy / wikipedia.org
    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (720)
    The US Senate's initiative to limit the president's capacity to cancel anti-Russian sanctions is a kind of backup plan in the event President Donald Trump decides to unilaterally lift the restrictive measures, chairman of the Russian State Duma International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, the US Senate approved, by an overwhelming majority, a measure that would expand sanctions on Russia and limit the US president’s ability to lift said sanctions.

    "Given the fact that some groups in the United States fear that Donald Trump in a moment of constructive [thinking] may revoke or limit previously adopted anti-Russian sanctions, they made preparations to be on the safe side, through which the mechanism of sanctions reviewing is subject to mandatory approval of the Congress," Slutsky told reporters.

    According to Slutsky, these actions show the high degree of anti-Russian "hysteria" still present in the United States.

    "Russia is still associated with Trump, with the mechanics of his election. All of this seriously damages Trump himself, and prompts him to distance himself from these [things] connected with Russia," Slutsky stressed.

    One of the Kremlin towers in Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia Should Hit Back Hard if US Adopts New Sanctions - Senior MP
    The new sanctions were proposed as a response to Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. They would target Russia’s defense, intelligence, railway, mining and shipping industries. They would also restrict dealings with Russian banks and energy companies.

    Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of meddling in the US election.

    Topic:
    Tags:
    sanctions, Donald Trump, Leonid Slutsky, Russia, United States
