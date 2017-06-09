Trump Underlines Need for Arab Unity During Call With Egypt's President

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump's comments come amid a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab nations over Doha's support for the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist groups. Several Arab countries have severed diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade on the country.

"President Trump emphasized the importance of maintaining unity among Arab countries," the statement said.

The White House said the two leaders agreed on the importance of all countries implementing the recent agreements reached in Riyadh to fight terrorism, counter extremism and stop the funding of terrorist groups.

Trump paid a two-day visit to Riyadh last month for talks with Saudi and other Arab leaders on countering terrorism and fighting extremist ideology.