US Sanctions 3 Russian Entities for Connections to N Korean Nuke Program

Why US' Sanctions Policy Against N Korea is Actually Aimed at Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — OFAC sanctioned Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin, the Moscow-based companies Ardis-Bearings LLC and Independent Petroleum Company (IPC), and IPC’S subsidiary in Vladivostok, AO NNK-Primornefteproduct.

The Treasury sanctioned Russian, Chinese and North Korean nationals in connection with Pyongyang’s ballistics and nuclear programs.

The individuals sanctioned were Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin of Russia, Ri Song-hyok from China and Kim Su-kwang from North Korea.

"OFAC designated…Ardis-Bearings LLC and its director, Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin, pursuant to E.O. 13382 for their support to Tangun [Korea Tangun Trading Corporation]," the release stated.

Tangun was sanctioned in 2009 for its involvement in North Korea’s missile and weapons of mass destruction programs.

The US Treasury alleged that IPC and its subsidiary, AO NNK-Primornefteproduct, may have been involved in circumventing sanctions against North Korea.

"IPC is a Russian company that has signed a contract to provide oil to North Korea and reportedly has shipped over $1 million worth of petroleum products to North Korea," the Department added.

As a result of the sanctions, all of Michurin and the companies’ assets subject to US jurisdiction are frozen and US companies are prohibited from doing business with them.

The US also sanctioned Francois Olegna, an army general and head of the Military House of the president, of the Democratic Republic of Congo.