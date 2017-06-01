Register
20:03 GMT +301 June 2017
    A man enters the US Treasury Department building on Pennsylvania Avenue on January 24, 2017, in Washington, DC.

    US Sanctions 3 Russian Entities for Connections to N Korean Nuke Program

    © AFP 2017/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US
    0 15614

    The United States sanctioned three Russian companies in connection with North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Thursday.

    One of the Kremlin towers in Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Why US' Sanctions Policy Against N Korea is Actually Aimed at Russia
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — OFAC sanctioned Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin, the Moscow-based companies Ardis-Bearings LLC and Independent Petroleum Company (IPC), and IPC’S subsidiary in Vladivostok, AO NNK-Primornefteproduct.

    The Treasury sanctioned Russian, Chinese and North Korean nationals in connection with Pyongyang’s ballistics and nuclear programs.

    The individuals sanctioned were Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin of Russia, Ri Song-hyok from China and Kim Su-kwang from North Korea.

    "OFAC designated…Ardis-Bearings LLC and its director, Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin, pursuant to E.O. 13382 for their support to Tangun [Korea Tangun Trading Corporation]," the release stated.

    Tangun was sanctioned in 2009 for its involvement in North Korea’s missile and weapons of mass destruction programs.

    A North Korean man makes his way along the Taedong River where the Kim Il Sung Square and the Grand People's Study House are seen on the other side in Pyongyang, North Korea
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Can Japan Convince Russia, China to Impose More Sanctions on N Korea?
    The US Treasury alleged that IPC and its subsidiary, AO NNK-Primornefteproduct, may have been involved in circumventing sanctions against North Korea.

    "IPC is a Russian company that has signed a contract to provide oil to North Korea and reportedly has shipped over $1 million worth of petroleum products to North Korea," the Department added.

    As a result of the sanctions, all of Michurin and the companies’ assets subject to US jurisdiction are frozen and US companies are prohibited from doing business with them.

    The US also sanctioned Francois Olegna, an army general and head of the Military House of the president, of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

     

