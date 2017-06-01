Trump 'Impeachable' if Comey Fired to Stop Russia Probe - US Lawmaker

© AP Photo/ Ringo H.W. Chiu Trump to Interview Former FBI Deputy John Pistole to Replace Comey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump committed an impeachable offense if he fired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey for not easing off the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and any ties between Moscow and Trump or his associates, US Congressman Jerry Nadler of New York said in an interview on Thursday.

"If the president fired Comey because he asked for loyalty and hadn’t gotten it, because he had asked him to ease off on the investigation of [Michael] Flynn — because in effect he was asking him to ease off the investigation of possible collusion by the Trump campaign with the Russians in subverting the election — that would be obstruction of justice which is an impeachable offense," Nadler stated in an interview with CNN.

The New York Times has previously reported that Comey, who was fired by Trump on May 9, kept records of a conversation in which Trump asked him to end an investigation about Flynn’s reported financial ties to Turkey and Russia.

Comey is expected to testify before the US Senate Intelligence Committee as early as next week in connection with the committee's investigation into Russia and the 2016 election.

Russia has repeatedly denied claims of meddling in the US political process and has called such allegations absurd. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Moscow did not have official contacts with Trump's team during the presidential campaign.