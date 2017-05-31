FBI Urged to Probe Possible Cyberattack on Federal Communication Commission

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On May 8, the FCC said that it had been a victim of multiple distributed denial-of-services attacks (DDOS).
"We ask that the FBI prioritize this matter and investigate the source of this attack. Any cyberattack on a federal network is very serious," the letter, signed by Senators Brian Schatz, Al Franken, Patrick Leahy, Edward Markey and Ron Wyden, said.
A DDOS attack uses multiple systems to overwhelm a network with information and prevent users from accessing a website's information or services.
In their letter, the senators asked the FBI to update them on the status of the bureau's investigation into the matter by June 23.
