FBI Urged to Probe Possible Cyberattack on Federal Communication Commission

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On May 8, the FCC said that it had been a victim of multiple distributed denial-of-services attacks (DDOS).

"We ask that the FBI prioritize this matter and investigate the source of this attack. Any cyberattack on a federal network is very serious," the letter, signed by Senators Brian Schatz, Al Franken, Patrick Leahy, Edward Markey and Ron Wyden, said.

A DDOS attack uses multiple systems to overwhelm a network with information and prevent users from accessing a website's information or services.

In their letter, the senators asked the FBI to update them on the status of the bureau's investigation into the matter by June 23.