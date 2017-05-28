Assange: Kushner's Alleged Plan to Set Up Secret Channel With Moscow 'Correct'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — WikiLeaks whistleblowing website founder Julian Assange considers an alleged attempt of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner to establish a secret communication channel with Moscow to be a "correct" decision.

Kushner correct to create channels with everyone. CIA has no authority over leadership and is financially motivated to increase conflict. — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) 28 мая 2017 г.

If we are to ever have peace, Trump should create Office of Leadership Engagement and cut out all bureaucracies that benefit from conflict. — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) 28 мая 2017 г.

On Friday, The Washington Post reported citing alleged intercepts of Russian communications reviewed by US officials that Kushner suggested to Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak using Russian diplomatic facilities to shield the talks ahead of Trump's inauguration from being monitored. The alleged meeting between Kislyak, Kushner and former US presidential National Security Adviser Michael Flynn reportedly took place in New York City in December 2016.

It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 мая 2017 г.

US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, on his part, said Sunday that maintaining any communication channels with Russia was "a good thing."

The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the US presidential campaign, including alleged hacking attempts. The investigation into alleged Russian interference began at the request of the former administration over suspicion that Moscow may have helped sway the election in favor of Trump.

Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have repeatedly said that Russia had not interfered in the internal affairs of foreign states.