Kelly: Maintaining Any Communication Channels With Russia 'a Good Thing'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly considers that maintaining any communication channels with Russia is "a good thing."
"Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us is a good thing… I would just say that any line of communication to a country, particularly a country like Russia, is a good thing," Kelly said in an interview with ABC News, published on Sunday.
"Well, again, don't know all — I don't know if all of that is true," Kelly said, commenting on this information.
The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in the US presidential campaign, including alleged hacking attempts. The investigation into alleged Russian interference began at the request of the former administration over suspicion that Moscow may have helped sway the election in favor of Trump.
Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have repeatedly said that Russia had not interfered in the internal affairs of foreign states.
