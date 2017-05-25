FBI Falls Short of Handing Over Records in Russia Probe to House Oversight Panel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations told the House Oversight Committee that it would not hand over the documents regarding the former FBI Director James Comey's memos about his private conversation with US President Donald Trump about the agency's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the election.

"I requested those [Comey's] memorandum and any related notes, summaries, and recordings. The FBI is withholding those documents, citing to the appointment of Robert Mueller as Special Prosecutor," Chaffetz stated in the letter.

Trump has denied allegations that he colluded with the Russian government to affect the US election. Russian officials also have repeatedly called the allegations absurd and stated that Moscow had no intention to meddle in the November 8 election or the country’s domestic affairs.

Earlier in May, James Comey, the former FBI director, was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Comey was also investigating Trump campaign's team alleged ties with Russia. After his dismissal, the FBI named a special counsel to lead the probe.