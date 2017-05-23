CIA Shared Intelligence Over Russia Probe With FBI - Ex-Director Brennan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A number of congressional committees and the FBI are conducting their own investigations into Russia's alleged role in the US election and ties to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

"I left it up to the professionals to make sure that whatever information that they deemed appropriate was shared with the [FBI]," Brennan stated. "It was based on a long-held practice at CIA to make sure we are not withholding information from our FBI partners."

© AFP 2017/ Jewel Samad Ex-CIA Director Brennan Cannot Confirm Alleged Trump-Russia Collusion

Trump has denied allegations that he colluded with the Russian government to affect the US election. Russian officials also have repeatedly called the allegations absurd and stated that Moscow had no intention to meddle in the November 8 election or the country’s domestic affairs.

Earlier in May, James Comey, the former FBI director, was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Comey was also investigating Trump campaign's team alleged ties with Russia. After his dismissal, the FBI named a special counsel to lead the probe.