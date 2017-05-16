US National Security Advisor McMaster Holds Press Briefing (VIDEO)

Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 98) Sputnik. © Sputnik. National Security Advisor McMaster Holds Press Briefing

McMaster commented on media report claming that President Donald Trump had allegedly shared classified information with Russian diplomats.

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Trump told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak information about a terror threat involving laptops on airplanes. The information reportedly came from a US partner through an intelligence-sharing agreement.

He said that the claim is "completely false," adding that Trump discussed "wholly appropriate information" with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He said that the real threat is that there have been leaks concerning the classified work of the White House and it puts the US national security at risk.

McMaster said that Trump's conversation with Russian diplomats had been aimed at encouraging coordination over Daesh.

He said that the topic of discussion between Trump and Lavrov has been previously discussed with US allies.

Following the media reports, McMaster stressed earlier that Trump has not revealed any intelligence sources in the conversation at the White House last week. The officials spoke about threats from terrorist organizations, including threats to aviation.

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell in a statement refuted the media claims and called the story "false." Later, Trump himself took to Twitter and said that he had every right to share information on terrorism and the safety of flights with Russian officials.

Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed the sentiment, calling the allegations that Trump shared secret information with Russian officials "absurd."

On May 10, Trump met with Lavrov and Kislyak at the White House. The two Russian diplomats also held a meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and discussed global terrorism, Syria, Ukraine as well as bilateral relations.