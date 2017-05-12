US Deputy Attorney General to Brief Senate on Comey's Removal Next Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the statement, Rosenstein has agreed to brief the full Senate next week on the firing of Comey.

"Deputy AG [Attorney General] Rosenstein's office has confirmed to Sen[ator] Schumer's office that he has agreed to brief the full Senate next week," spokesperson Matthew House stated on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, US Senate Judiciary Committee's members sent a letter to Rosenstein and Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe asking them to hold a briefing before the panel.

On May 9, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais ‘Witness Intimidation’: Trump May Have Crossed Legal Lines With Comey Tweet

Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.

Trump came under fire for terminating Comey amid an active investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the US elections and Trump campaign collusion with Moscow.

To date, there has been no evidence of any interference.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied election meddling, characterizing the allegations as absurd and intended to deflect public opinion from revealed instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!