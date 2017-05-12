Trump: Russia 'Must be Laughing' at Democrats' Excuse for 2016 Election Failure

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump said in a statement on Twitter that Moscow is likely entertained by Democrats' attempts to create an excuse for their loss in the 2016 presidential election.

Russia must be laughing up their sleeves watching as the U.S. tears itself apart over a Democrat EXCUSE for losing the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

On May 9, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.

Trump came under fire for terminating Comey amid an active investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the US elections and Trump campaign collusion with Moscow.

To date, there has been no evidence of any interference.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied election meddling, characterizing the allegations as absurd and intended to deflect public opinion from revealed instances of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

