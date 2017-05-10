US Senate Intelligence Committee Asks Comey to Testify in Hearing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, received an invitation from both the vice chairman as well as Chairman Richard Burr, NBC News reported citing Warner's office.

On Tuesday, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and the law enforcement agency.