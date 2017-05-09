US National Security Adviser Meets Turkish Delegation in Washington

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster headed the US delegation during the meeting with the Turkish officials, which included Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, the General Staff's Chief Gen. Hulusi Akar and Head of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, in the White House, media reported Tuesday.

Anadolu news agency reported that the sides discussed the issues on the bilateral agenda, situation in Syria and Iraq and other security issues.

The meeting took place prior to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit to the United States which had been scheduled for mid-May.