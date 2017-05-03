Whistleblower Wins Half-Million Dollars for Exposing Company Misdeeds

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A company insider who exposed misconduct that lead to successful enforcement action has been awarded $500,000, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced in a press release on Tuesday.
"This company employee saw something wrong and did the right thing by reporting what turned out to be hard-to-detect violations of the securities laws," SEC Office of the Whistleblower chief Jane Norberg stated in the release.
About $154 million has been awarded to 44 whistleblowers, who have voluntarily provided the SEC with original and useful information that led to a successful enforcement action, the release explained.
The SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose information that might directly or indirectly reveal a whistleblower’s identity, the release noted.
Whistleblower awards can range from 10 percent to 30 percent of the money collected when monetary sanctions exceed $1 million, according to the release.
