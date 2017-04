MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Supreme Court has refused to block the execution of a death row inmate in Arkansas convicted of killing three people, the ruling obtained Thursday by local media showed.

"The application for stay of execution of sentence of death presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied. The petition for a writ of certiorari is denied," the document, published by a Wall Street Journal correspondent, read.

Earlier in April, the Supreme Court denied petitions to halt the execution of inmates facing the death sentence in the state of Arkansas.

The state of Arkansas planned to execute eight convicted murderers by the end of April.