Arkansas Court Delays Execution of Killer on Death Row For Over 26 Years

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Supreme Court denied on Thursday petitions to halt the execution of inmates facing the death sentence in the state of Arkansas, court documents revealed.

“The application for stay of execution of sentences of death presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the document stated. “The petition for a writ of certiorari is denied.”

On Friday, activists rallied in Little Rock, Arkansas to protest the state’s attempts to fast-track executions before the supply of the lethal injection drug expires.

The state of Arkansas planned to execute eight convicted murderers by the end of April.