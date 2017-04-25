US Govt. Approves Company to Export 2.21Bln Cubic Feet of Natural Gas Daily

© AP Photo/ Lawrence Jackson Europe to Provide Market for 60% of US Liquid Natural Gas by 2020 - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The deal allows exports to any country that is not subject to US sanctions, including nations that do not have trade agreements with the United States.

"This announcement is another example of President [Donald] Trump’s leadership in making the United States an energy dominant force," US Energy Secretary Rick Perry stated in the release.

The deal with Golden Pass is the latest in a series of licenses authorizing LNG exports of 18.2 billion cubic feet daily from other terminals now under construction in the states of Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

When completed, the new terminals will position the United States to be the world’s dominant LNG exporter, the release concluded.

