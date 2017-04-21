Americans Like Beleaguered United Airlines More than Donald Trump

More registered voters found United favorable to US President Donald Trump by a relatively slim margin. About 42 percent of voters participating in the Public Policy Polling Survey said the passenger-beating airline was preferable to Trump.

By comparison, just 40 percent said they viewed Trump more favorably than United, The Hill reported.

What’s more, about 47 percent of poll respondents saw United unfavorably, while just 23 percent said their overall view of United was positive.

According to the poll, the president trumped United in one category. Though 52 percent of those polled viewed the president unfavorably, 43 percent that say they have a favorable impression of him, the only “win” for Trump in the poll.

The poll was completed over a two day period from April 17-18, the Hill notes, when 648 registered voters filled out the survey.

After a passenger was forcibly removed from a United plane in Chicago earlier in April, viral uproar followed. Twitter started a #NewUnitedAirlinesMotto hashtag featuring suggestions like “if we cannot beat our competition, we beat our customers,” and “not enough seating? Time for a beating.”

Trump has failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, a central campaign promise, and had not one but two controversial “travel bans” struck down by the courts.