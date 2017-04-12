Trump Nominates Ex-Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Key Trade Post

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate Gilbert Kaplan to become his Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, according to the press release.

© AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren Trump Nominates Boeing Executive Shanahan as US Deputy Secretary of Defense

"Gilbert B. Kaplan of Washington, District of Columbia to be Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade," the release stated on Tuesday.

Kaplan has previously served as Acting Assistant Secretary and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Import Administration at the US Commerce Department, the release added.

Trump has also nominated a Maryland lawyer John Sullivan to be Deputy Secretary of State. Sullivan has held top positions at the departments of Justice, Defense and Commerce in the past, according to the release.