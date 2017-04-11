Register
    Ivanka Trump arrives to speak on the last day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio

    White House Confirms Ivanka Trump Influenced Decision to Take Action on Syria

    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    US
    749627

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, "weighted in to him" to launch cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ivanka Trump has influenced a decision to order a strike on Syrian airfield in Homs province last week, Spicer said in a daily briefing.

    "There is no question that Ivanka and others weighted in to him," Spicer stated when asked about Trump daughter's role taking the action on Syria.

    Earlier in the day, the president's son Eric Trump confirmed that his sister Ivanka Trump, who has recently agreed to take an unpaid job as a White House adviser, influenced the order to launch missile strikes in Syria.

    John McCain
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    John McCain, Secretary of State of the Deep State: Has He Finally Gotten to Trump?
    Spicer did not specify the extent of Ivanka Trump's participation, but noted that she was disturbed by images of children, who suffered an alleged chemical attack in Idlib. The press secretary stressed that Ivanka's position is not "dissimilar to what any human being would probably have."

    Damascus refuted the allegations of its involvement in the suspected chemical attack and condemned the US' strikes in the strongest terms. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said last Thursday that government forces had never and would never use chemical weapons against either civilians or terrorists.

    Tags:
    Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
      MNaydenov
      So, she saw pictures on the TV and asked her daddy to launch a strike?!?
      It is going to be fun 4 years.
      avatar
      bertramc
      Both Ivanka and her husband President Jared are hard core Democrats -- in a way, Hillary agents deep within the Trump administration.

      Same goes for McMaster. He is toady for Gen. Petraeus, who is also a Hillary plant.

      It sounds too amazing to be true, but there it is. Not even 100 days into his new administration, and four of Hillary Clinton's plants have taken over Trump's "National Security Council."

      She campaigned on and promised war with Russia. With these four Hillary plants at key positions in the NSC, war with Russia is what we will get.
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Score another one for "the swamp"...
      American Socialist
      attention whore.. but her daughter is cute.
      avatar
      motherland101
      So what? She was just one of several. There is no story here.
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Can you believe it, he is the President of the US and declared war on Russia and Syria, owing to a Sovereign nation attacking a Sovereign nation, with no discussion with Congress, no declaration of war, no UN approval and no invite from the elected Government to invade.

      ALL BECAUSE HE WANTED TO KEEP HIS LITTLE PRINCESS HAPPY.

      Can you imagine how the President of the most powerful economic super-power, China, felt, to know that his host, before sitting down for dinner had just declared war on his friend and allie, before sitting down to dinner? Then you would have had the following day, when serious discussions were meant to take place, the First Ladies doing lunch, and the host, caught up in dealing with the outfall of his actions, to keep his daughter happy?

      They say President Kim is unpredictable, but, not even he would declare war (last time North Korea invaded anybody was 1852) on a nuclear super-power, following a family discussion. Would he?
