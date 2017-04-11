White House Confirms Ivanka Trump Influenced Decision to Take Action on Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ivanka Trump has influenced a decision to order a strike on Syrian airfield in Homs province last week, Spicer said in a daily briefing.
"There is no question that Ivanka and others weighted in to him," Spicer stated when asked about Trump daughter's role taking the action on Syria.
Earlier in the day, the president's son Eric Trump confirmed that his sister Ivanka Trump, who has recently agreed to take an unpaid job as a White House adviser, influenced the order to launch missile strikes in Syria.
Damascus refuted the allegations of its involvement in the suspected chemical attack and condemned the US' strikes in the strongest terms. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said last Thursday that government forces had never and would never use chemical weapons against either civilians or terrorists.
So, she saw pictures on the TV and asked her daddy to launch a strike?!? 

Both Ivanka and her husband President Jared are hard core Democrats -- in a way, Hillary agents deep within the Trump administration. 

Score another one for "the swamp"... 

attention whore.. but her daughter is cute. 

So what? She was just one of several. There is no story here. 

Can you believe it, he is the President of the US and declared war on Russia and Syria, owing to a Sovereign nation attacking a Sovereign nation, with no discussion with Congress, no declaration of war, no UN approval and no invite from the elected Government to invade.
Same goes for McMaster. He is toady for Gen. Petraeus, who is also a Hillary plant.
It sounds too amazing to be true, but there it is. Not even 100 days into his new administration, and four of Hillary Clinton's plants have taken over Trump's "National Security Council."
She campaigned on and promised war with Russia. With these four Hillary plants at key positions in the NSC, war with Russia is what we will get.
ALL BECAUSE HE WANTED TO KEEP HIS LITTLE PRINCESS HAPPY.
Can you imagine how the President of the most powerful economic super-power, China, felt, to know that his host, before sitting down for dinner had just declared war on his friend and allie, before sitting down to dinner? Then you would have had the following day, when serious discussions were meant to take place, the First Ladies doing lunch, and the host, caught up in dealing with the outfall of his actions, to keep his daughter happy?
They say President Kim is unpredictable, but, not even he would declare war (last time North Korea invaded anybody was 1852) on a nuclear super-power, following a family discussion. Would he?