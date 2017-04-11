Shocking Family Business: Trump's Son Confirms Ivanka's Role in Striking Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump confirmed on Tuesday that his sister Ivanka Trump, who has recently agreed to take an unpaid job as a White House adviser, influenced the decision to launch missile strikes against a military airfield in Syria.

"Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence. I’m sure she said: ‘Listen, this is horrible stuff," Trump's son told The Telegraph newspaper.

The news about Ivanka's influence on the decision made by her father on April 7, to launch missile strikes on a Syrian military airfield in Homs province, was first reported by the Sunday Times. The missile attack was in response to a suspected chemical attack in the Syrian province of Idlib on April 4 that killed over 80 people and was blamed by Washington on the Syrian government.

"It was horrible. These guys are savages and I’m glad he responded the way he responded," Eric Trump added.

Damascus refuted the allegations of its involvement in the suspected chemical attack and condemned the US' strikes in the strongest terms. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said last Thursday that government forces had never and would never use chemical weapons against either civilians or terrorists.

On Thursday, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) launched an investigation into the incident. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that groundless accusations over the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before an investigation into the matter had been carried out, while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the US missile attack as a violation of international law.