Orbital ATK Receives $92Mln Small-Caliber Ammunition Orders from US Army

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US Army has placed orders for $92 million worth of small-caliber ammunition with Orbital ATK, the company said in a press release on Monday.

"Orbital ATK… announced today that it has received $92 million in small-caliber ammunition orders from the US Army," the release stated.

The release noted that the orders for 5.56mm and 7.62mm ammunition were in line with expected volumes under its US Army supply contract.

Orbital ATK has provided more than 17 billion rounds of small-caliber ammunition to the United States and its allies since 2000, the release added.

