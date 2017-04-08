Get a Grip: Texas Masturbation Law Moves Ahead

The masturbation law was introduced to protest of current state abortion laws, as the author hopes to “shine a light” on “unnecessary” restrictions.

Representative Jessica Farrar, the author of House Bill 4260, or the “Man’s Right To Know Act,” introduced "proposed satirical regulations" on men masturbating, seeking a prescription for Viagra, and seeking vasectomies.

The bill, which mimics and mocks the Woman’s Right To Know Act, was introduced last month and moved to the committee on Tuesday. The Woman’s Right To Know Act requires abortion providers to give women seeking the procedure a booklet that details the life and growth of a fetus at various stages of gestation.

The new proposed bill includes restrictions and penalties on “unregulated masturbatory emissions” that are “outside of a woman’s vagina (or) medical facility.”

"Emissions outside of a woman’s vagina, or created outside of a health or medical facility, will be charged a $100 civil penalty for each emission, and will be considered an act against an unborn child,” Farrar wrote in the four-page proposal.

Her bill claims that the fines will take care of children who end up in the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Farrar is an extremely outspoken abortion rights activist. She has previously fought Texas legislation that required a 24-hour waiting period between a woman’s consultation and receiving an abortion, as well as a bill which requires women to have a transvaginal ultrasound to listen to the heartbeat of their fetus before the procedure.

"I'm embarrassed for Representative Farrar,” Republican Representative Tony Tinderholt said of her bill. “Her attempt to compare [HB 4260] to the abortion issue shows a lack of a basic understanding of human biology. I would recommend that she consider taking a high school biology class from a local public or charter school before filing another bill on the matter."