US Does Not Currently Intend to Carry Out Further Missile Strikes in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States does not currently intend to launch more missile strikes in Syria after the late Thursday strike at a military airfield near Homs, Congressman Adam Schiff said in an interview.

"It is at the present not the intention to have more than this single strike," Schiff told MSNBC on Thursday.

Schiff added that it remains up to US President Donald Trump to choose the right strategy against the Syrian government.

On Thursday night, the United States launched multiple Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat in Syria’s Homs province.

Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.