US Does Not Currently Intend to Carry Out Further Missile Strikes in Syria

"It is at the present not the intention to have more than this single strike," Schiff told MSNBC on Thursday.
Schiff added that it remains up to US President Donald Trump to choose the right strategy against the Syrian government.
On Thursday night, the United States launched multiple Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat in Syria’s Homs province.
Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.
Trump even made d***head Adam Schiff happy. Trump made a lot of nasty friends tonight.

So arrogant and sinister. The US has to pay for this, be held accontable. It is not what good people do.

Russia should get the evidence needed to prove it wasn't Syria attacking. That WILL SHUT UP TRUMP, and he will be seen as a wild monster worldwide.

Something I keep hearing from religious groups for years.

cast235, I agree turn the base over to Russia permanently finish the war aganist Isis, and develop a center and base of trade for Syria, Russia, and China in the ME. If there is money to be made others will follow suit. This combination would be capable of defeating any future insurgency without any outside interference, simple!
impeach trump now
impeach trump now
cast235
Next, Russia MUST concentrate in building for export weapons, and defenses than can withstand and counter NATO.
Russia will sell them FASTER than hot cakes!!!! Of course time for Russia to dev futuristic weapons.
Once this attack be proven as , a war act. to prop up proxies in the ground, U.S will be HATED FURTHER worldwide.
Russia needs anti world surveillance to protect Russian's. From all intelligence agencies worldwide.
ONLY Russia would be able to surveil inside Russia . Russia MUST guard and store metadata, for at least 3 years. To prevent and unfoil attacks. The attack at the metro, could be linked FASTER that way once a lead is gain.
BUT Russia will find a response. I think Syria should give the base to Russia, where Russia restore it, and both use the base, and send more AA protection.
cast235
They claim DAMASCUS will fall. Be destroyed. That a Russian man will restore it and defend Syria. And will successfully, give Syria back to Syria. Which may ask to be part of RF.. Or symbolic in such way that any attack to Syria would be an attack to Russia.
But this prediction, is very old. Extremely old.
this PROXY war was dragged too long, waiting for PARTNERSHIPS>
Now is a false flag. Where no investigation needed and the culprit was already on the table.
Sound like Ukraine jetliner downing. Russia was on the table.
PaleRider in reply to cast235