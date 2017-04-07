Register
02:54 GMT +307 April 2017
    US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts to the cheers of the crowd at her New York presidential primary night rally in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, April 19, 2016.

    ‘Take Out His Airfields’: Hillary Clinton Comes Out of Woods to Warmonger

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    Defeated Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made a rare public appearance on Thursday evening — to come out and push for the US to bomb Syria.

    The former secretary of state called for more US international intervention while speaking at the Women of the World Summit in New York, saying that the US should target Syrian airfields.

    "That air force is the cause of most of the civilian deaths, as we have seen over the years and as we saw again in the last few days," Clinton said. 

    "I really believe that we should have — and still should — take out his airfields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop sarin gas on them,” she added, referring to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and aligning herself with the likes of Iraq War architect Bill Kristol and neoconservatives such as Republican Senator John McCain.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Burke Lakefront airport in Cleveland, Ohio US, October 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    #LockHerUp: Hillary Clinton Gradually Losing Veneer of Being 'Too Big to Jail'
    The chemical attack has raised many eyebrows, however, as it came just days after the Trump administration stated that Syrians should decide who is running their country.

    “It makes no sense, even if you were totally separate from this and take no sides of this and you were just an analyst, it doesn’t make sense for Assad under these conditions to all of the sudden use poison gasses. I think it’s zero chance that he would have done this deliberately,” former Texas congressman Ron Paul said on Wednesday.

    Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie has also been outspoken about how the attack would not serve Assad’s interests.

    “Let me ask you this: Who benefits? Who benefits, if chemical weapons were used and America weighs in on the side of the rebels, or wades into a war against Assad?” Massie said in an interview on CNN. “How does Assad benefit from that?”

    Many of Trump’s most prominent supporters on social media have also been urging the president to ignore calls for intervention.

      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Interesting that both McCain and HRC came out at the same time with the same plan. Along with Soros, I am reminded of the three hags in McBeth, each crying for more and more blood.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      I'm reminded of the 80's movie, with the little girl saying "they're baaack." :) With this genetic filth though it's more like...it's baaack. :)
    • Reply
      bobbibrestel
      Clinton is the one actually running the Pentagon... Her and Soros.

      They will bomb Russian Syrian bases too.
    • Reply
      bobbibrestelin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, Good one!
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I hope Russia and Syria take down ANY planes going after Syrian airfields.
