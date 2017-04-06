Trump Extends National Emergency With Respect to Somalia

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque Trump Authorizes Pre-Emptive Somalia Airstrikes in Latest US Military Escalation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The national emergency declaration has been extended for another year, the release pointed out.

"The situation with respect to Somalia continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the release stated. "For this reason, the national emergency declared on April 12, 2010, and the measures adopted on that date and on July 20, 2012, to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond April 12, 2017."

Violence is persistent in Somalia and deteriorating the country’s national security, the release also noted.

Repeated piracy and armed robberies off the coast of Somalia have continued to trouble the UN Security Council, the release also said. In addition, Somalia has violated the arms embargo imposed by the United Nations Security Council, the release added.