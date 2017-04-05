US Federal Reserve Looks to Start Reinvesting in Bonds in 2017

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Federal Reserve thinks it may be appropriate to start reinvesting in some $4.5 trillion worth of bonds later in 2017, according to Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) March meeting minutes released on Wednesday.

"Provided that the economy continued to perform about as expected, most participants… judged that a change to the Committee's reinvestment policy would likely be appropriate later this year," the FOMC stated.

Many of the FOMC members think that reducing the balance sheet size should be "passive" and "predictable," according to the minutes.

"Nearly all participants preferred that the timing of a change in reinvestment policy depend on an assessment of economic and financial conditions," the FOMC added.

The Federal Reserve will continue discussions on its reinvestment policy during upcoming meetings, according to the minutes.