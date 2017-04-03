Register
03:20 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    NASA astronaut Scott Kelly (R) and Roscosmos cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko of Russia pose after a press conference on December 18, 2014 at the UNESCO in Paris.

    Annual Space Symposium Kicks Off in Colorado Monday

    © AFP 2017/ PATRICK KOVARIK
    US
    Get short URL
    0 3510

    The annual 33rd Space Symposium aimed at addressing space matters and planning for the future will kick off in the US city of Colorado Springs on Monday.

    Asteroids
    © Photo: PIxabay
    NASA Mission to Defend Earth From Catastrophic Asteroid Impact Hangs on Congressional Funding
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The four-day event on April 3-6 will bring together space leaders from more than 30 countries, including from Russia, the United States, Europe, China, France, Germany, Korea, and Japan.

    Heads of the world’s space agencies, government officials, senior industry executives, members of Congress, and astronauts among others will participate in numerous discussions, panels, and exhibitions.

    “Bringing all these groups together in one place provides a unique opportunity to examine space issues from multiple perspectives, to promote dialoge and to focus attention to critical space issues,” the event’s website said.

    The symposium participants will have an opportunity to discuss various topics including space safety and services, space exploration, cyber issues, military to military cooperation, latest technology trends, earth weather and forecasting, US-Russia Space Relationship, as well as industry perspectives.

    “A future-oriented agenda, lively and productive networking discussions, global representation, exhibits showcasing the latest in space technology — these components create an exhilarating, dynamic and forward-thinking environment.”

    Russian delegation this year will be led by head of Russia's space corporation Roscosmos Igor Komarov, who will be joined by Executive Director for manned space flight programs at Roscosmos Sergey Krikalev and Counselor for Science and Technology at the Russian Embassy in the United States Alexander Ermolaev.

    On Tuesday, Komarov will join 14 other world's top space agency leaders, including those from Canada, Italy, Ukraine, and China for the big panel discussion.

    Ermolaev and Krikalev will address the special panel on cooperation with Russia “Advancing Space Exploration Through International Collaboration” on the last day of the conference.

    The 2017 symposium will be marked by a number of special events.

    On April 3, during the opening ceremony Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko and NASA astronaut Scott Kelly will receive Space Foundation's 2017 Space Achievement Award for their record-setting 342 days in space.

    Moreover, on April 2, a bust of Yuri Gagarin, donated to the Space Foundation by Russian officials, will be unveiled, during Yuri's Night, a celebration of Yuri Gagarin’s first manned spaceflight and the first space shuttle flight.

    The participants of the Symposium will also be treated to 188 displays of the latest in space technology, products and services, with 27 exhibitors from outside of the United States, including Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, the UAE, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, according to the website.

    Cassini
    © Photo: NASA
    Cassini's Last Dance: NASA Spacecraft Embarks on a Final Suicidal Mission
    The Space Symposium comes amid tense relations between Russia and the United States.

    Moscow’s relations with Brussels, Washington and their allies hit rock bottom after Crimea voted to leave Ukraine and rejoin Russia in 2014. In protest, the West severed or greatly limited ties with Russia in legislative, military and other spheres of interest. Russia denied being the cause of Ukrainian unrest.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the cooperation between Moscow and Washington in space is mutually profitable, that is why, Russia is not going to halt it and act in its own detriment.

    In February, Komarov expressed hope that Russia and the United States would foster space cooperation.

    Related:

    NASA Astronauts Lose Essential ISS Fabric Shield During Spacewalk
    Totally Far Out! NASA Brings Mankind One Step Closer to Mars Colonization
    NASA Test Flights to Bring Back Supersonic Air Travel
    Tags:
    Roscomsos, NASA, Mikhail Kornienko, Igor Komarov, Scott Kelly, Colorado Springs, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok