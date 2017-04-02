Register
04:35 GMT +302 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley presents her credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S

    US Ambassador to UN: ‘Trump Never Stopped Me From Beating Up on Russia’

    © REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith
    US
    Get short URL
    729331

    Despite all the accusations of cozy – perhaps too cozy – relations between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Russia in general, the US ambassador to the United Nations says the president has never told her what to say about it.

    The silhouette of a Syrian man is seen through an election campaign portrait of President Bashar al-Assad he hangs it on a billboard on May 11, 2014 in the capital Damascus.
    © AFP 2017/ JOSEPH EID
    White House: US 'Must Accept' Political Reality That Assad is Syria's President
    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in a recent interview that the US president has never stopped her from "beating up on Russia."

    "The president has not once called me and said, 'Don't beat up on Russia;' has not once called me and told me what to say," Haley said in an interview on ABC's "This Week" March 31.

    During the interview with ABC host Martha Raddatz, who tried to make Haley pass judgment on whether the US president should take a tougher stance on Russia and "condemn what's happening inside Russia" in order to preserve the US's role of the "moral conscience of the world," the ambassador replied by saying it's her job to express that stance to the world body.

    Trump "has got a lot of things he's doing, but he is not stopping me from beating up on Russia," she added.

    Trump has been repeatedly accused of having ties with Russia, with his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn forced to resign over lying to the administration and Congress about his contacts with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.

    The Trump-Russian ties story has even gotten on Trump's own nerves. He's asked US media to "stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story" and focus more on former President Barack Obama's alleged spying on his campaign.

    Haley has been a consistent critic of Russia, blaming Russia for the situation in Ukraine and claiming that US sanctions on the country won't be lifted unless Russia "returns" the Crimean Peninsula to its western neighbor. Her stance appears sometimes at odds with Trump's intentions to ease relations with Russia, which he expressed during his presidential campaign.

    During her first speech in the United Nations in February, Haley said it was "unfortunate" that she had to start her service as US ambassador by criticizing Russia, as so many of her predecessors had to "far too many times" before.

    "It should not have to be that way," she said, before going on to give a lengthy speech about Russia's alleged wrongdoings in Ukraine. "We do want to better our relations with Russia."

    Related:

    Syrian Refusal to Host de Mistura Means Damascus Wants New UN Envoy
    UN Calls for Action as Syrian Refugee Crisis Hits Gruesome Milestone
    Russia Has No Plans to Change UN Arctic Shelf Expansion Bid Amid Danish Claims
    UN Syria Envoy de Mistura's Mandate Extended for Six Months - Source
    UN Hopes to Receive Access to Syria's Eastern Ghouta Soon - UN Envoy's Adviser
    Tags:
    criticism, Interview, United Nations, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Nimrata Randhawa, AKA Nikky Haley is so proud of her idiotic and ignorant view or Russia.
    • Reply
      avatar
      lmimkac
      Ahhh, another primitive... Why do not they at least choose someone pretty/handsome...
    • Reply
      avatar
      datt
      She must have used her head to smash through the glass ceiling.
      Hope she comes good
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Nimrata Randhawa, AKA Nikky Haley really needs to research and study Russia so she doesn't look so stupid and crazy. She's embarrassing for the US citizenry.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok