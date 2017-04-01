Trump Signs Executive Orders on US Trade Deficit, Duty Collection

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The one of the orders focuses on a major review of the reasons behind US ever-growing deficit, as the other addresses issues of related to antidumping and countervailing duties.
"First, I am signing an executive order to ensure that we fully collect all duties imposed on foreign importers that cheat," Trump said during the signing ceremony. "Second, I am ordering the first ever comprehensive review of America’s trade deficits and all violations of trade rules."
At present, the United States has trade deficit with such countries as China, Japan, Germany, Mexico and Ireland.
At the same time, the United States lost about $2.8 billion in duties since 2001, National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro said on Thursday.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A big part of paying down the national debt is fixing the trade deficit. Good for Trump. It's the right thing to do.
Antares Prime