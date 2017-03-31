Trump to Sign Orders to Curb Trade Abuses Affecting US Deficit - Commerce Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The one of the orders will focus on a major review of the reasons behind US ever-growing deficit, as the other will address issues of related to antidumping and countervailing duties.

“One order calls for a large-scale report to be done by commerce and US trade rep to try to identify every form of trade abuse and every nonreciprocal practice that now contributes to the US trade deficit,” Ross stated on Thursday.

After 90 days, the Commerce Department will report to Trump its findings with details about countries contributing to the US trade deficit, Ross stated.

© Sputnik/ Sergei Pyatakov Trump-Inspired Dollar FX Slide to Disrupt Global Trade

Ross noted that China has the highest trade deficit with the United States at $347 billion.

The second order calls on stricter enforcement of trade policies by the US government to address issues of related to antidumping and countervailing duties, Ross added.

The signing comes a week ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. On Thursday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that the leaders will have to address "big issues" of "economic security."