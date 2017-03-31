Rep. Adam Schiff 'Willing' to Review New Documents on Trump Wiretapping

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the White House sent a letter to the chairmen and ranking members of the intelligence committees at the US Senate and House of Representatives inviting them to view documents that may be related to their investigation into the leaked information.

"I am more than willing to come to the White House at the earliest opportunity to review the materials," Schiff stated. "I did make clear… however, that it will ultimately be necessary to share these materials with the full Committee."

© AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Insider? White House Employees Reportedly Provided Materials on Trump Wiretapping to Nunes

Schiff noted that he is curious to find out if these documents are the same materials seen by the Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes at the White House on March 21.

Nunes’ spokesman has said the congressman visited the White House on March 21 to review information provided by a source.

The following day, Nunes told journalists that the US intelligence community had incidentally collected information on Trump’s transition team. Nunes briefed Trump on the findings, but has not shared the information with the other members of the Intelligence Committee.