US House, Senate Intelligence Cmts. Invited to White House to Review Documents

"A letter was transmitted just recently to the ranking member and chairman of the House and Senate intelligence committees that said in the ordinary course of business, national security staff discovered documents that we believe are in response to your March 15, 2017 letter to intelligence community," Spicer stated.
The spokesman continued, "We have and will invite the Senate and House ranking members and chairmen up to the White House to view that material in accordance with their schedule."
Spicer noted the material is related to the March 15 letter in which materials were requested about the intelligence committees' investigation into whether information collected on US citizens was mishandled and leaked to the press.
