Pentagon Awards Lockheed Martin $273 Million to Build More THAAD Interceptors

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The defense giant has received a more than a quarter of a billion dollar contract to supply the US Missile Defense Agency with more Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors, according to the press release.

“Lockheed Martin Corp. Missiles and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, was awarded a $273,470,000 sole-source, fixed-price incentive, undefinitized contract for the Missile Defense Agency Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Lot 9 Interceptors,” the release stated on Tuesday.

The contract provides for the production over the next three years of Lot 9 interceptors, one-shot devices, and associated production items, the release added.

amid South Korea's growing unease about the nuclear program of North Korea, which fired four ballistic missiles on March 6.

The system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage.

A THAAD battery consists of six truck-mounted launchers, 48 interceptors, a mobile control and communications center and an AN/TPY-2 radar.