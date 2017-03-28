US Awards General Atomics $39Mln to Build Ground Control for Drone Operations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Work on the contract will be performed at Poway in the US state of California and is expected to be completed by March 25, 2019, the Defense Department added.

"General Atomics — Aeronautical Systems [of] Poway, California has been awarded a $39.5 million… contract for medium altitude unmanned aircraft system block 30 ground control station production," the release stated on Monday.