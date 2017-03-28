Register
    Former Vice President Dick Cheney speaks at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2014.

    Russia ‘Hack’ of US Elections an ‘Act of War’ Dick Cheney

    © AP Photo/ Cliff Owen
    1150220

    Russia’s “hack” of the 2016 US elections could be “considered an act of war,” says former Vice President and noted warhawk Dick Cheney, speaking at an event in New Delhi, India. He joins the chorus of US notables resorting to the groundless accusation.

    "In some quarters, that would be considered an act of war. I think it’s a kind of conduct and activity we will see going forward," said Cheney, the neocon’s neocon. "There’s no question" that the Russian government tried to "interfere" with the US elections, Cheney added.

    Cyber crime
    © Photo: PIxabay
    Washington’s ‘Highly Respected’ Cyber Investigator Tied ‘Russian Hacking’ to an Event that Never Happened

    Despite his seemingly sadistic love of watching the US go to war, Cheney himself deferred being drafted by the US military five times during the Vietnam era. 

    Democrats have been equally quick to launch the "Russian hacking" attack for their own political gain. Rep. Jackie Speier of California said so-called Russian meddling "was an act of war, an act of hybrid warfare," according to a report by the Independent Journal Review. 

    A letter written by dozens of former intelligence, diplomatic, and military officials addressed to President Barack Obama concluded that "DNC and HRC servers alleged to have been hacked were, in fact, not hacked."

    For one, the FBI never accessed the compromised servers at the DNC, Sputnik reported.

    Bill Binney, a 35-year NSA veteran and former technical director at the spy agency, said the publication of Hillary Clinton and John Podesta’s emails were the result of an insider leak rather than an external attack. 

      The Night Wind
      Cheney never saw a war he didn't like---so long as others do the fighting and he sells the material to both sides.
    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      The real question is what was the devil doing in India? Are the Indians stupid enough to be used by the great satan in fighting PRC which will turn the US into an economic midget in 10 years time? A war is the only way the satan can retain its hegemony.
    • Reply
      support
      The appropriately named Dick Cheney needs to change his dope dealer. He has got his hands on some really bad stuff by the sound of it.
    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      Cheney's twisted grin tickles me like Yatsenyuk's gravitas.
      Whatever the globalist quisling says is pure gold.
    • Reply
      Alan Reid
      Yeah anything Dick has to say is real important, What a bunch of dog poop. This freak has more lies under his bed than most other politicians have in their whole life. Even listening to him is sucking your life force. Looking at his photo is a class 3 mental toxin. Soon he will sleep with David.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jerrys57
      What else would you expect a war monger to say?
    • Reply
      avatar
      terryjohnodgers
      There's no hack like an old Hack. Go away Cheney you've caused enough heartache and grief!
