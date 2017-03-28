"In some quarters, that would be considered an act of war. I think it’s a kind of conduct and activity we will see going forward," said Cheney, the neocon’s neocon. "There’s no question" that the Russian government tried to "interfere" with the US elections, Cheney added.
Despite his seemingly sadistic love of watching the US go to war, Cheney himself deferred being drafted by the US military five times during the Vietnam era.
Democrats have been equally quick to launch the "Russian hacking" attack for their own political gain. Rep. Jackie Speier of California said so-called Russian meddling "was an act of war, an act of hybrid warfare," according to a report by the Independent Journal Review.
A letter written by dozens of former intelligence, diplomatic, and military officials addressed to President Barack Obama concluded that "DNC and HRC servers alleged to have been hacked were, in fact, not hacked."
For one, the FBI never accessed the compromised servers at the DNC, Sputnik reported.
Bill Binney, a 35-year NSA veteran and former technical director at the spy agency, said the publication of Hillary Clinton and John Podesta’s emails were the result of an insider leak rather than an external attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Cheney never saw a war he didn't like---so long as others do the fighting and he sells the material to both sides. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The real question is what was the devil doing in India? Are the Indians stupid enough to be used by the great satan in fighting PRC which will turn the US into an economic midget in 10 years time? A war is the only way the satan can retain its hegemony. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The appropriately named Dick Cheney needs to change his dope dealer. He has got his hands on some really bad stuff by the sound of it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Cheney's twisted grin tickles me like Yatsenyuk's gravitas. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yeah anything Dick has to say is real important, What a bunch of dog poop. This freak has more lies under his bed than most other politicians have in their whole life. Even listening to him is sucking your life force. Looking at his photo is a class 3 mental toxin. Soon he will sleep with David. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What else would you expect a war monger to say? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There's no hack like an old Hack. Go away Cheney you've caused enough heartache and grief!
The Night Wind
Drain the swamp
support
AnomicDust
Whatever the globalist quisling says is pure gold.
Alan Reid
jerrys57
terryjohnodgers