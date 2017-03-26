Protests Disrupt Start of Pro-Israel AIPAC Conference in US Capital

Held by the largest pro-Israel lobby in the United States, the annual AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) conference is a prime driver for furthering the policies of Jerusalem and the Israeli state within the workings of the American government.

Scuffles broke out between protesters and those supporting the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to speak at the event via satellite link later this week.

This year's conference was opened by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and will be followed up with remarks from US Vice President Mike Pence, as well as a speech by the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.