Register
09:02 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Scuffles were reported to have broken out between protesters and those supporting the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to speak at the event via satellite link later this week.

    Protests Disrupt Start of Pro-Israel AIPAC Conference in US Capital

    © Sputnik/ Bob Schlehuber
    US
    Get short URL
    192828564

    At Sunday’s opening of the 2017 AIPAC conference in Washington DC, hundreds of protesters formed a human chain blocking access to the event, chanting phrases to bring attention to illegal seizures of Palestinian land by Israel, and what is increasingly referred to as a state of apartheid in the country.

    Held by the largest pro-Israel lobby in the United States, the annual AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) conference is a prime driver for furthering the policies of Jerusalem and the Israeli state within the workings of the American government.

    Scuffles broke out between protesters and those supporting the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to speak at the event via satellite link later this week.

    This year's conference was opened by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and will be followed up with remarks from US Vice President Mike Pence, as well as a speech by the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

    Related:

    Merkel: Two-State Solution Only Option for Israel, Palestine
    Russian Offer to Host Israel-Palestine Peace Talks Still in Force
    French Lawmakers Want Hollande to 'Recognize Palestine, Leave Like Obama'
    Tags:
    AIPAC, Palestine, Jerusalem, protest, AIPAC, Mike Pence, Tony Blair, Benjamin Netanyahu, Washington DC, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Aipac = accecptable terrorist organisation for people.. :/.... not anymore.
    • Reply
      avatar
      francescoslossel
      pro Israel lobby,worldwide but expecially in Us, are really monstous economic giants, even criticyse them is a not a small expression of courage...(guilt like that, often have lead to suppress the hope of freedom in many places, hystorically speaking)
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaft
      The person who, it is alleged, sent the middle east into war has opened the conference. You know what the organization is doing by the friends they keep in good standing.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      Did the scum Israel's think the world is blind to their murders and theft of land. Not a chance.
    • Reply
      Hermes
      .....the annual AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) conference is a prime driver for furthering the policies of Jerusalem and the Israeli state within the workings of the American government.......

      Also refered to as 'the deep state'.
    • Reply
      Mr. Aviña
      Here in Austin Texas, we've been overwhelmed by the arrival of one million settlers with credit money, after somehow they learned an inflation cycle was imminent. Higher rents and taxes have sent a good number of blacks and Chicanos to sleep in the streets. Caucasians are reacher by now. I have pointed this out to City Hall at no avail. I wonder if Mr. Tony Blair or Mr. Pence or anyone of those speakers at the AIPAC would ever attend my pleads to remove our politicians who pledge allegiance to a foreign country.
    • Reply
      Mr. Aviña
      "Caucasian are richer by now". Sorry for the typo.
    • Reply
      Korz53
      Too much hat.... i meant hate. The Devils day is coming; Justus will be done by the I Am.
    • Reply
      avatar
      salomon771
      I still have the opinion, that this israel-palestinian conflict can´t be solved without the true will and the participation, of all the big powers, that are involved in this conflict; because the Levante, and especially the northern region of Israel, is such an important geo-strategical region, and this is one of the main reasons, why there is a permanent war-like situation and a permanent power struggle, that is also a kind of a proxy-war of all big powers, that want to keep or enlarge, their control and power over this region.
      So instead of this partly or much too often, hateful confrontation, how it is again also to see in the clips of the article above, there is a sensible discussion necessary, that really tries to find a good human solution, that everybody can live with, in the region of Israel and the whole Levante.
      Everybody must know, that by the way of confrontation, like it is happening today in Israel, and everywhere around, also with these verbal attacks and discrimination, there won´t be a durable solution for the problems of this region.
      It is necessary, that everybody must know, that there are several governments of several powers, that are involved in this conflict, and many of them are permanently heating it up, because they want it all for themselves; but it is necessary to know, that there has to be found a compromise, and for that, it is necessary to be prepared to share the land, and the control over the land, with those who are affected by the conflict, directly.
      So nobody should just blame the jewish people, or just the palestinian people, for this conflict, because this conflict is about much more, than just a regional conflict.
      The treatment of this conflict can also show, what people are really carrying in their harts, and how good is their sense of justice.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Man, that's a big cop, unless those other guys are under 5 feet tall.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Ingain reply toJet fuel can't melt steel beams(Show commentHide comment)
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams, Only for IDIOTS, ANTI-SEMITS like you. There's no Palestine - never was and never will be. They're terrorists, murderers, haters. That's the only thing they do well. Israel is staying there forever - just put it through your stupid head.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Ingain reply togoldcamshaft(Show commentHide comment)
      goldcamshaft, Is Hillary there? Or Obama decided to visit?
    • Reply
      avatar
      jerstefin reply toInga(Show commentHide comment)
      Inga, or Inna Usman??
      You are the scourge of Earth.Period,done,no more.
      I hate Myself for saying that.
      Let them be,who in the fu@k are You to determine who is who??
      Common,I am ready for a fight
      God damn You,And I am not anti anything.
      Don`t give a shit about Palestine or IzhaHell?
      Wake up,be a human being.
      There is still love in My heart for You!
      You made Me cry
    • Reply
      HardHawkin reply toInga(Show commentHide comment)
      Inga, you are giving a very accurate description of your self. Self awarness it is important and you seem to know one self very well.

      Next time you answer a post dont look your self in the mirror and no Israel will not stya there for ever soon it gto back where it belong to oblivion. And from the looks of it ..... it be sooner than later.
    • Reply
      HardHawkin reply toMr. Aviña(Show commentHide comment)
      Mr. Aviña, Time to awaken, to reality?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok