Protests Disrupt Start of Pro-Israel AIPAC Conference in US Capital

Held by the largest pro-Israel lobby in the United States, the annual AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) conference is a prime driver for furthering the policies of Jerusalem and the Israeli state within the workings of the American government.
Scuffles broke out between protesters and those supporting the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to speak at the event via satellite link later this week.
This year's conference was opened by former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and will be followed up with remarks from US Vice President Mike Pence, as well as a speech by the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.
pro Israel lobby,worldwide but expecially in Us, are really monstous economic giants, even criticyse them is a not a small expression of courage...(guilt like that, often have lead to suppress the hope of freedom in many places, hystorically speaking)

The person who, it is alleged, sent the middle east into war has opened the conference. You know what the organization is doing by the friends they keep in good standing.

.....the annual AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) conference is a prime driver for furthering the policies of Jerusalem and the Israeli state within the workings of the American government.......

Here in Austin Texas, we've been overwhelmed by the arrival of one million settlers with credit money, after somehow they learned an inflation cycle was imminent. Higher rents and taxes have sent a good number of blacks and Chicanos to sleep in the streets. Caucasians are reacher by now. I have pointed this out to City Hall at no avail. I wonder if Mr. Tony Blair or Mr. Pence or anyone of those speakers at the AIPAC would ever attend my pleads to remove our politicians who pledge allegiance to a foreign country.

I still have the opinion, that this israel-palestinian conflict can´t be solved without the true will and the participation, of all the big powers, that are involved in this conflict; because the Levante, and especially the northern region of Israel, is such an important geo-strategical region, and this is one of the main reasons, why there is a permanent war-like situation and a permanent power struggle, that is also a kind of a proxy-war of all big powers, that want to keep or enlarge, their control and power over this region.

There's no Palestine - never was and never will be. They're terrorists, murderers, haters. That's the only thing they do well. Israel is staying there forever - just put it through your stupid head.
So instead of this partly or much too often, hateful confrontation, how it is again also to see in the clips of the article above, there is a sensible discussion necessary, that really tries to find a good human solution, that everybody can live with, in the region of Israel and the whole Levante.
Everybody must know, that by the way of confrontation, like it is happening today in Israel, and everywhere around, also with these verbal attacks and discrimination, there won´t be a durable solution for the problems of this region.
It is necessary, that everybody must know, that there are several governments of several powers, that are involved in this conflict, and many of them are permanently heating it up, because they want it all for themselves; but it is necessary to know, that there has to be found a compromise, and for that, it is necessary to be prepared to share the land, and the control over the land, with those who are affected by the conflict, directly.
So nobody should just blame the jewish people, or just the palestinian people, for this conflict, because this conflict is about much more, than just a regional conflict.
The treatment of this conflict can also show, what people are really carrying in their harts, and how good is their sense of justice.
You are the scourge of Earth.Period,done,no more.
I hate Myself for saying that.
Let them be,who in the fu@k are You to determine who is who??
Common,I am ready for a fight
God damn You,And I am not anti anything.
Don`t give a shit about Palestine or IzhaHell?
Wake up,be a human being.
There is still love in My heart for You!
You made Me cry
Next time you answer a post dont look your self in the mirror and no Israel will not stya there for ever soon it gto back where it belong to oblivion. And from the looks of it ..... it be sooner than later.
