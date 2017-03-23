US Lawmaker Says House Intel Committee Chair 'Put a Cloud' Over Own Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Nunes said the US Intelligence Community incidentally collected information on Trump's transition team. Nunes appears to be the only member of the intelligence committee to have seen the information he took to Trump.

Nunes "put a cloud over his own investigation," Cummings stated on CNN's New Day.

"And he has become the subject basically, he should be, of an investigation. It's a real problem."

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff said later on Wednesday that Nunes did not follow proper protocol of the investigation, and called his briefing of the president a "profound irregularity."

On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

The US House and Senate Intelligence Committees have found no credible evidence to support Trump's claims.