US Citizens Should Avoid Travel to Eastern Mauritania - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US citizens should avoid travelling to the eastern parts of Mauritania in sub-Saharan Africa because of dangers from terrorists operating in neighboring Mali, the Department of State said in a travel warning.

“The Department of State warns US citizens to avoid travel to far eastern Mauritania due to the activities of terrorist groups which are active in the neighboring regions of Mali including al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM),” the warning stated on Wednesday.

Other groups that posed threats in the greater Sub-Saharan region included the self-proclaimed Islamic State (Daesh), the warning added.

The government of Mauritania has designated the eastern half of the Tagant region east of Tidjikja, the eastern half of the Adrar region east of Ouadane and the Zemmour region other than F’Derick and Zouerat as a restricted Security Zone, the warning noted.

Daesh, AQIM and al-Murabitun have declared their intention to attack foreign targets in North and West Africa and Christian faith-based organizations operating in Mauritania, or individuals perceived to be proselytizing, may be targeted, the State Department warned.