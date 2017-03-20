US Schedules Atlas V Launch of Cygnus Spacecraft Later This Month

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The launch of an Atlas V rocket to carry the Cygnus supply spacecraft for the International Space Station has been delayed until at least March 27, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced in a press release on Monday.

"The additional time allows the ULA team to troubleshoot a hydraulic issue discovered on ground support equipment needed for launch," the release stated.

The mission had previously been scheduled for March 17.

The Cygnus is made by the private company Space-X to carry supplies to and from the International Space Station.

Russian-made RD-180 rocket engines power the first stage of the two-stage Atlas V, which is supplied by ULA, a joint venture between defense and aerospace contractors Lockheed Martin and Boeing.