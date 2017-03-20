US Schedules Atlas V Launch of Cygnus Spacecraft Later This Month

"The additional time allows the ULA team to troubleshoot a hydraulic issue discovered on ground support equipment needed for launch," the release stated.
The mission had previously been scheduled for March 17.
The Cygnus is made by the private company Space-X to carry supplies to and from the International Space Station.
Russian-made RD-180 rocket engines power the first stage of the two-stage Atlas V, which is supplied by ULA, a joint venture between defense and aerospace contractors Lockheed Martin and Boeing.
All comments
Show new comments (0)