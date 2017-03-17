US 'Not Willing' to Engage in Six-Party Talks on North Korean Nuclear Issue

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Speaking in an interview with CNN Haley on Thursday, Haley said the US doesn't want to get back into the six-party talks.

"We're not willing to do that. Been there, done that," she said.

The US ambassador to the UN stressed that Washington is concerned about the North Korean nuclear issue but wants other countries to exert pressure on Pyongyang.

"We need other countries, specifically China and Russia, to step up and show us that they are as concerned with North Korea as we are," Haley said.

On March 6, North Korea launched four ballistic missiles, explaining a day later that the launches were a test of its ability to strike US military facilities located in Japan.

© AFP 2017/ HANDOUT/US Army / Sgt. Ken Scar US Sends Attack Drones to South Korea Ahead of Simulated Invasion of North

The UN Security Council has adopted a number of resolutions imposing restrictions on North Korea in order to make Pyongyang halt its nuclear and missile activities.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula between 2003 and 2009, when Pyongyang withdrew from the talks.