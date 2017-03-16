Maryland Judge Blocks Trump's Revised Travel Ban

Federal Judge Theodore Chuang granted a preliminary injunction nationwide basis.

Earlier, a Hawaiian judge granted a motion to implement a temporary restraining order against Trump's executive order temporarily banning entry for migrants from six Muslim-majority nations.

Trump called the ruling issued by the Hawaiian judge "an unprecedented judicial overreach" and read to the rally the section of the US Constitution giving the president executive authority to suspend the entry of aliens at the rally on Wednesday.

The order had placed a ban on granting asylum to refugees while denying entry to the US to citizens of Libya, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia. Unlike the first controversial executive action, Iraq was not included on the list.