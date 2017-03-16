Maryland Judge Blocks Trump's Revised Travel Ban

Federal Judge Theodore Chuang granted a preliminary injunction nationwide basis.
Trump called the ruling issued by the Hawaiian judge "an unprecedented judicial overreach" and read to the rally the section of the US Constitution giving the president executive authority to suspend the entry of aliens at the rally on Wednesday.
The order had placed a ban on granting asylum to refugees while denying entry to the US to citizens of Libya, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia. Unlike the first controversial executive action, Iraq was not included on the list.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The swamp does not want to be drained. This just shows why everything has been so bad. US citizens have been living a lie. There never was any freedom or elections. But it is being exposed for what it is. the corrupt states are coming forward. Marcon of France and Merkel and others have confirmed that it is an international shadow government working against the people. They are daring the people to do something about it. Trump is exposing them for what they are, illegal government and foreign agents.
jas