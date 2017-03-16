Register
03:03 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017

    Hawaii Judge Halts Trump's Revised Travel Ban

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    News
    Get short URL
    0 38933

    A Hawaiian judge has granted a motion to implement a temporary restraining order against US President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning migrants from six Muslim-majority nations.

    The ban was set to take effect Thursday, but federal judge Derrick K. Watson has issued a response that suspends Trump's ban nationwide. On Wednesday, federal judges in Maryland and Washington state were slated to hear similar cases as well. 

    ​The state of Hawaii had filed the lawsuit. Lawyers alleged that the order violates the first amendment of the constitution, disrupts business within the island state, interferes with business' and universities' attempts to recruit top talent and inflicts unnecessary harm on Hawaii's important tourism sector. 

    The order had placed a ban on granting asylum to refugees while denying entry to the US to citizens of Libya, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia. Unlike the first controversial executive action, Iraq was not included on the list. 

    Lawyers arguing against the ban cited the case of Ismail Elshikh, imam of the Muslim Association of Hawaii, whose relative had applied for an immigrant visa. The application was still in the process of gaining approval, so lawyers said Elshikh's mother-in-law could unduly face a ban on entering the US altogether. 

    "Dr. Elshikh certainly has standing in this case," attorney Colleen Roh Sinzdak told the court. "He, along with all of the Muslim residents in Hawaii face higher hurdles to see family because of religious faith," Sinzdak added. 

    Legal analysts had predicted that Trump's revised ban might not face the same backlash as the first attempt, but it appears the president will now have another obstacle to tackle, in addition to revving up support for the American Health Care Act, devising a plan to defeat Daesh, passing comprehensive tax reform, building a wall on America's southern border and passing a $1 trillion infrastructure stimulus package. 

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok