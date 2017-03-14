US State Department Aims to Cut Over 50% of Funding for UN Programs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Foreign Policy rstated on Monday the State Department instructed its staffers to seek cuts in excess of 50 percent in US funding for UN programs.

The United States spends about $10 billion a year on the United Nations, the report stated.

The UN programs that could be impacted the most include the UN International Children's Emergency Fund and the UN Development Porgram, the report said.

The release noted the UN Refugee Agency received $1.5 billion of its $4 billion budget from the United States in 2016.

It is unclear if the cuts will be included in the 2018 budget or occur throughout the coming three years of the presidency of Donald Trump, the report added.