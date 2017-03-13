Ivanka Trump Imported 53 Tons of Chinese Consumer Goods Into US Since Election

The items included about two tons of women's blouses made of polyester, 1,600 cowhide leather purses and a whopping 23 tons of shoes.
All of these goods were produced in Chinese factories whose licenses belong to three American companies under Ivanka Trump: G-III, Mondani Handbags and Marc Fisher Footwear.
This new revelation comes at a time when Ivanka is already facing backlash from protesters in the US.
Earlier it was reported that the laborers at one of her factories in Dongguan in South China’s Guangdong province work around the clock to put together shoes that will be sold in the US. However, because of President Trump’s promise to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US, the productions of Ivanka’s shoes in China have come under a lot of scrutiny.
On October 24, a movement was launched in the United States which was aimed at boycotting the products of Ivanka’s companies as a sign of protest against the sexist statements made by her father earlier.
The supporters of this boycott united under: #GrabYourWallet.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete are Americans really that dense? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "This new revelation comes at a time when Ivanka is already facing backlash from protesters in the US."
American Socialist
how many times do you people have to be duped? (the last time was 4 years ago!)
you Americans should know by now, it's: do as i say, not as i do!
FYI: if Ivana was anybody else's daughter, she'd be attractive. but when i look at her.. i see Trump. it makes me want to throw up.
marcanhalt
Shh! Not a word about HRC's daughter and her dirty hands when it comes to running the Clinton Foundation, or her husband's role in stealing the "billions" of dollars meant for the restoration and growth of the sweat shops in Haiti.
"On October 24, a movement was launched in the United States which was aimed at boycotting the products of Ivanka’s companies as a sign of protest against the sexist statements made by her father earlier."
I would not worry about the 'non buyer's' in this situation anyway. Most of them would look like a pig with a diamond in its snout anyway if wearing Ivanka's name brands. And with "23 tons of shoes", there has to be a market already in place. You think those high-end stores are not ready with their security? Profits will always trump protests, of any kind.