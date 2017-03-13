Register
21:58 GMT +313 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) logo is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on August 14, 2008

    US Shifts Blame on Russian Hackers to Deflect Attention From Spying Activities

    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21350

    WikiLeaks recently published a massive trove of documents from the CIA, disclosing that the agency has the capability to hack into virtually all popular computers, smart TVs and mobile devices.

    White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2017. Picture taken February 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Flynn's Resignation: 'Information Civil War' Underway Between US Intelligence, Trump Administration
    This means that everyone, including political leaders and heads of large organizations in any country, can be wiretapped by the US intelligence.

    Importantly, WikiLeaks' disclosure comes after the US intelligence agency claim alleging Russian meddling in November's US presidential election, an accusation the Russian government has repeatedly denied.

    In an interview with Sputnik Italy, Italian journalist and editor-in-chief of the Dissensi Edizioni website Gianluca Ferrara shared his opinion on the issue.

    According to him, the United States tries to deflect public attention from its controversial activities by shifting blame onto others.

    "Once it was communism, today it is terrorism, which is largely financed by the US. Someone is always guilty and, when Trump won, they said that the Russian hackers were to blame for that," Ferrara said in an interview with Sputnik.

    The 8,761 documents released by WikiLeaks were allegedly obtained from an "isolated, high-security network" at the CIA Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virginia. In particular, they revealed that the intelligence agency is capable of using Samsung televisions as recording devices even when they appear to be off.

    Another detail included in the disclosure is that the agency has the capability to record sounds, images and private text messages sent on smartphones, even if the person is using encrypted apps to avoid hacking and surveillance. So, even if a person uses Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp, the CIA has direct access to her or his device, and the original pre-encrypted information.

    In Ferrara's opinion, Italian authorities do not react to WikiLeaks' revelations "because, since the end of World War II, Italy has become a colony of the United States, its faithful servant."

    "We live in the age of dictatorship, which since 1989 has become global. Everyone is ruled by the United States, an empire that holds military bases on all continents, and whose international institutions have colonized all countries. There is not a single drop of democracy in this, but people are unable to understand how dependent they currently are," the journalist said.

    U.S. President Barack Obama, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping drink a toast at a lunch banquet in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2014.
    © AP Photo/ Greg Baker
    Breakthrough: US, China Agree to Refrain From Cyber Theft, Economic Espionage
    The US intelligence agency has repeatedly spied on high-ranking officials and organizations outside the United States. One of the greatest scandals broke out in Germany in 2013 when it became known that the German intelligence agency BND spied on European politicians on behalf of the US.

    In particular, it was revealed that the BND — with the NSA — had spied on French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, German diplomat Hansjorg Haber, the International Criminal Court, the UN Children's Fund UNICEF and European and American companies.

    According to WikiLeaks' evidence, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and as many as 20 persons from the German Foreign Ministry have been targets of NSA espionage activities as well.

    Related:

    US House Intelligence Committee Asks Trump for 'Wiretapping' Evidence
    US House Intelligence Chair Calls Trump Russian Ties Investigation 'Witch Hunt'
    Tags:
    espionage, intelligence, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok