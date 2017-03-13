Register
18:56 GMT +313 March 2017
    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016

    US-Mexico Border Control: 'Migration Has Never Been Stopped Because of a Wall'

    © AFP 2017/ Sandy Huffaker
    US
    412003

    The number of illegal immigrants crossing to the US from Mexico has dropped by 40% in the first month of President Donald Trump being in office. That is what the US Customs and Border Protection Agency reported on Wednesday.

    Professor Westy Egmont, director of the Immigrant Integration Lab at Boston College, commented on the issue in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

    According to him, the deterrent effect is, in the first place, a result of the harsh rhetoric of the current US government.

    "Clearly, it's unusual to see this pattern of decline and I think a lot of very vulnerable people […] certainly heard loud and clear that there is a harsh rhetoric and certain desire to catch, detain and even separate families," Egmont told Radio Sputnik.

    The agency specified that usually it registers a 10% to 20% increase in illegal border crossings in January-February. It also pointed out that in the last months leading up to Trump's inauguration, there was a 35% year-on-year increase in the apprehensions of illegal immigrants.

    Although the trend seems to be quite disturbing, the expert believes that this tendency won't last long.

    "I don't think it's going to be a significant long-term pattern. Right now there is a great deal of unknownness with travel bans, confusion and rhetorical questions and I think the environment is doing a very good job of creating fear and resistance," he said.

    Commenting on the promise to build a wall on the border with Mexico, Prof. Egmont said that it "is not the most progressive way of dealing with migration." He also noted that "the entire border will never have a wall."

    "People will continue to find alternative routes. The migration has not ever been stopped in the world because of a wall," he concluded.

    Hungarian soldiers work on a fence that is being built at the border with Croatia, near the village of Beremend, Hungary, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Europe Cannot Criticize Trump's Migration Policy as EU Builds Own Walls - Rome
    Since taking the presidential office on January 20, Trump has made controversial decisions aimed at curbing migration flows into the United States. On January 25, Trump issued an executive order aimed at facilitating the construction of the wall along the US southern border to prevent illegal immigration from Mexico.

    In addition, Trump signed an executive order called ‘Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.' The law bars travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. It also prohibits entry into the United States for all refugees for 120 days, while barring Syrian asylum-seekers indefinitely.

      JOHN CHUCKMAN
      I do think the wall a waste of resources.

      There are dozens of ways to defeat a wall.

      Israel's walls are effective because they have high towers with machine guns, and are prepared to use them.

      Indeed, at Gaza they have automated, radar-guided machine guns, Palestinian lives counting for almost nothing.

      But few governments are prepared to act with the kind of barbarism that is the norm for Israel.
      professor.hornblow
      Walls are effective. Recall the East German one. The Israeli one is also effective. There were several smaller walls in Northern Ireland separating the Catholics from the Protestant, as well as armed watchtowers along the Irish/ UK border. These had the desired effect of preventing local religious conflict. Trump's wall will be only as effective as the degree of force authorized for deterrence.
      jas
      Lol. Tell that to Hungary. Or Israel or Turkey for that matter. Walls work.
      www.breitbart.com/london/2015/10/29/hold-hungarian-border-fence-so-effective-illegal-immigrants-are-
      Erik Trete
      Walls work....if the are maintained and patrolled. The purpose of a wall is to make attempted crossings easy to spot and stop. If all you do is build a wall and then forget about it, yes, then it is a waste of money. A proper wall also send the message: "don't come to the US by this route". Of course there are other routes, but if they were so viable, then people would not be making the difficult crossing across the desert in such numbers.

      The biggest reason to control the border is drugs moving north and guns, dollars moving south. With 1000's of migrants crossing, it is hard to separate out the criminals. If the wall reduces the flow of migrants across the border to a trickle, the it will be much harder to move drugs and guns across the border undetected. That will do a lot to reduce crime and violence both in the US and Mexico.
