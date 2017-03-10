Silicon Valley Shies Away From Assange's Helping Hand Amid CIA Leaks Scandal

The Financial Times reported Thursday that several tech companies questioned by the outlet had not expressed desire to cooperate with the whistleblower on the ground of moral or legal barriers of dealing with classified information.
According to the news outlet, its interlocutors from the Silicon Valley have assumed that Assange tried to improve his own reputation through cooperation with tech giants.
The files, released by WikiLeaks show that CIA seemed to have devised or collected techniques to hack into Mac OS X, Windows, Linux computer operating systems as well as Android and iOS used on mobile phones. The CIA was also said to have developed a technique that could target smart TV sets, making them record audio and send it to CIA servers.
