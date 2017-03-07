WikiLeaks Video Conference With Assange Under Hacker Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — As the video stream links are targeted, Assange's video press conference will be rescheduled, WikiLeaks added.

NOTICE: As Mr. Assange's Perscipe+Facebook video stream links are under attack his video press conference will be rescheduled. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 7 марта 2017 г.

​Assange has been giving regular press conferences online from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been trapped since 2012. He fears he can be extradited to Sweden and from there to the United States where he is wanted for leaking thousands of top-secret military cables.